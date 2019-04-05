Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer On Disha Vakani’s Exit: No One Is Bigger Than The Show

The topic of Disha Vakani’s return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah is garnering the heat amongst the fans of the sitcom. Recently, after the cast of the show stated of being unaware of the issue, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi has made a forthright statement.

During a talk with Bombay Times, Modi stated, “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face, because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.”

When recently the actors of the show were asked about Disha Vakani’s return on the show, they seemed clueless. As per the report in Times Now, actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer stated that she is not aware of the ongoing issue as all the talks are done behind the doors, in the office. She also added that she would love to see Disha’s return as Dayaben.

Actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhvi Bhide too, quoted on the similar lines about being unaware. Asking upon the same question, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Roshan Singh Sodhi said that he is in touch with Disha but never asked about her comeback, as it is her personal issue and not a matter of concern for him.

