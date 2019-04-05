Kanchana Remake: A New Title, Kiara Advani As Leading Lady – All Set For Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy?

We couldn’t contain our excitement as soon as we heard the news of Akshay Kumar doing the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster, Kanchana, a horror comedy. Now with the latest reports coming in, we hear the gorgeous Kiara Advani is being roped in as the lead actress for the movie. Yes, that’s true!

According to a recent report in Bollywood Life, Kiara has agreed for the project. “Kiara has almost been confirmed for the role, and now only the final formalities are being worked out. Akshay is currently busy with Good News (starring Kareena Kapoor Khan), post which he will get on this project. The remake has been on Akshay’s mind for a long time now and he’s happy that finally, things are falling into place,” the source revealed.

Kiara & Akshay are both coming in Good News, but the hottie will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh while our Khiladi will be seen romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan. This is one unique pair we were looking forward to see, and if it’s really happening, what else do we need? They indeed will make a great pair on screen. Do y’all agree?

Another good thing that we hear is that the movie is being tentatively titled as Lakshmi. The film will be directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is said to go on floors by the end of this month and the makers are planning to release the film early next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!