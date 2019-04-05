Urmila Matondkar & Hardik Patel To Address Mega Youth Meet In Mumbai

Bollywood actress and Congress candidate from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar and Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel will address a ‘Mega Youth Meet’ in Andheri here on Sunday.

They will also interact with the youngsters, especially first-time voters, and campaign for Mumbai North-West Congress nominee Sanjay Nirupam, who has convened the meet.

“They shall appeal to the youth to choose the Congress for its performance as the youngsters are totally disappointed by the BJP,” said Nirupam.

Besides, the three-time MP will release a separate party manifesto for the Mumbai North-West constituency where he is pitted against sitting Shiv Sena-BJP MP and former state minister Gajanan Kirtikar.

“The NDA government has failed to live up to its promises made in he 2014 elections, with employment being a major concern among the youth. Both Urmila Matondkar and Hardik Patel are popular youth leaders having popularity across regional lines,” Nirupam said.

Matondkar joined the Congress last month and is contesting against sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty who is seeking re-election from this erstwhile Gujarati-dominated BJP bastion of Mumbai North.

