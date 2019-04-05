Dabangg 3 In Legal Trouble! Salman Khan RESPONDS To The Controversial Shivling Pictures

Salman Khan along with director Prabhudheva and team, has started work on Dabangg 3 in full swing. The first schedule of this much-awaited sequel is taking place in Madhya Pradesh and the leaked pictures from the sets are making the fans crazy. Amidst all the hype surrounding the movie, yesterday some disturbing pictures from the sets went viral, which hurt the religious sentiments of many. Now, Khan himself has come forward to clarify on the incident, thus putting an end to the controversy.

In the viral pictures, it is seen that Shivling is covered with the wooden planks near the sets, created on the banks of river Narmada. The pictures were touted to be disturbing and sparked a demand for boycotting the movie, as it hurt the religious sentiments.

It was obvious that the war of words got provoked between the opposition BJP and ruling Congress party of the state. BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma pointed out at Kamal Nath led government by asking, will this government file FIR against Salman for hurting Hindus sentiments? To which Congress spokesperson replied by terming him as a person with a narrow mindset.

Taking note of the issue, Salman Khan has given clarification by stating that Shivling was covered with the plank to protect the sacred idol and maintain the sanctity.

Glimpses from a dance video on a song from the third instalment of superstar Salman Khan starrer “Dabangg” got the social media world talking.

Salman is currently shooting for “Dabangg 3” in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A video of the title track being shot made its way online and has gone viral, with some social media users commenting on Salman’s dance style.

