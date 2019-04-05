Kesari Box Office Day 15: Holds Well In 2nd Week, Is Now Akshay Kumar’s Highest Grossing Bollywood Film

Akshay Kumar has now scored his highest grossing Hindi film of all times. His Kesari currently stands at 135.50 crores* after two weeks, what with the second week turning out to be stable. In the process, the film has surpassed the lifetime numbers of previous Akshay Kumar biggies like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores) and Rowdy Rathore (131 crores).

The film hung on well during Week Two though one would have expected 5-7 crores more considering the fact that there was hardly any competition. Nonetheless, the fact that the film has been appreciated by those who have watched it has resulted in consistent footfalls at least which has allowed it to cover this kind of distance.

While it is a given that the Anurag Singh directed film will go past the 150 crore mark, it would be interesting to see if the feat is accomplished this week itself or whether it would require another weekend for that to happen. The film is a success through and has added on to the superb results of the first quarter of 2018 which has seen a flurry of successes.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

