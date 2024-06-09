Today marks a very special day as Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. 8,000 guests are likely to be present for the event, and the list includes international leaders, transgender staff, and political and religious personalities. But who is invited from the film industry? Scroll below for the exciting details!

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections were announced on June 4, 2024. The leading political party was the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), with 240 seats. NDA will be forming the ruling government, and Narendra Modi will return to his prime minister duties.

Here’s a list of 8 celebrities who are likely to attend Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony in Delhi.

Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher is among the lucky ones who’s received an invitation to be a part of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the personalized invite.

Anupam Kher captioned his post, “As a citizen of India, this will be my third opportunity to attend the oath taking ceremony. This is very special. But the bigger thing than that is that the prime minister is #SameToSame The dialogue will also be the same this evening!!! I am Narendra Damodardas Modi… All hail! Jai Hind! 👏🙏🙏🏾🇮🇳 #PrimeMinister @narendramodi”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Rajinikanth

The media mobbed superstar Rajinikanth as he left for the oath-taking ceremony from Chennai earlier today. He said in a statement to ANI, “Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM consecutively for the third time. This is a very big achievement. My wishes to him. People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there.”

Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor looked dapper as he spoke to ANI in Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. He said, “Bas desh tarakki kare aur karta rahe. Positive!”

#WATCH | On PM-designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, Actor Anil Kapoor says “I just want the country to prosper.” pic.twitter.com/gxnWd4lve8 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Other actors likely to be a part of Narendra Modi’s celebrations

Actor turned BJP MP-elect from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, was also seen in Delhi ahead of the event. Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan, Arun Govil, Hema Malini, Manoj Tiwari, and Smriti Irani are among other actor-turned-politicians from the Bhartiya Janta Party who are expected to attend the oath ceremony.

