Hindi Medium Sequel Starring Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Kick-Starts With The New Title ‘Angrezi Medium’

A Satirical take on the Indian education system, Hindi Medium, spelled magic amongst the masses upon its release in 2017. Featuring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles, the movie gained both critical appreciation and commercial success. Finally, after witnessing several delays, the shoot for the sequel kick-started today.

The much-awaited sequel of Hindi Medium finally took off today. Starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, the movie will be shot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the first shooting schedule. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie has been titled as Angrezi Medium.

On Friday, producer Dinesh Vijan released a photograph that confirmed Irrfan’s return to work.

The image has Vijan, director Homi Adajania, actor Deepak Dobriyal, cinematographer Anil Mehta and Irrfan posing together.

Months after lying low following neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis and treatment, acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan has expressed gratitude to those who gave him love and support to help him heal through his tough phase.

In an emotional note posted on his social media account on Wednesday, Irrfan shared his thoughts on the prayers, blessings and love he received while he was fighting the ailment in London.

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support.

It was in March last year that the versatile actor had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year, and made a rare media appearance last month at the Mumbai airport.

The sequel will be Irrfan’s first project after he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in March last year.

