The world is getting crazy about Coachella 2019 Valley Music and Arts Festival which began last Friday and is already dominating the headlines with special appearances and performances by our favourite celebrities. A lot happened beyond expected and if in case y’all missed out, we’ve got it all covered for you!

Check out our top 5 favourite Coachella’ 19 moments below:

1. Selena Gomez’s Comeback On Stage

We all are aware of Selena’s limited appearances ever since she has been diagnosed with Lupus, plus the mental stress the beauty was going through. Each one of us can’t help but wait for her to start working on her tours again, but thanks to DJ Snake, we got a glimpse of it. Sel performed with Cardi B, Ozuna & Snake himself at the festival on their recent super-hit Taki Taki. It’s all her true fans needed from her in a while!

2. Justin Bieber’s Surprise For Fan

The pop singer gave a surprise to her long-time fan, Billie Eilish, during Ariana Grande’s performance. The crowd went insane, and the fan herself was all in disbelief but trust us, it was a moment to capture. Moreover, the lonnggggg hug that they shared, we’re super jealous!

3. Ariana Grande With NSYNC & Nicki Minaj

You can say it to every other thing in the world, but to Grande, you can’t just say – “Thank u, next.” As always, like a boss, the diva rocked her performance alongside Nicki Minaj and the 4 members of NSYNC – JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Krikpatrick. The guys sang ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’ and Ariana joined in on their signature choreography which took the crowd by storm!

4. Tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Rapper YG opened up his Coachella performance with a tribute to fellow rapper Nippey Hussle, who was shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles last month. The best part of the tribute was when fans started shouting out lyrics to soon-to-be rap classics like “Last Time That I Checc’d” and “Hussle in the House.”

Many celebrities including Grande, paid tribute to Mac Miller, who died due to a drug overdose last year.

5. Best Divas Rocking Their Best Outfits

Various celebrities including Victoria’s Secret Models – Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid; Disney fame Vanessa Hudgens, Shay Mitchell, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin showcased their best looks and we’ve got you pictures if in case you just can’t get enough like us.

