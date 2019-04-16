Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Makers In Legal Trouble For Allegedly Favouring Narendra Modi & BJP

It seems that the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! have some matters to deal with. The popular show has been driving the audience crazy through its funny characters and stories. However, the makers recently received a notice by the election commission. As the election dates are nearing, the law states that no one has the authority to advertise or promote any party through any advertising medium. It seems that the makers of Bhabhiiji Ghar Par Hain! have violated this rule by favouring Narendra Modi and promoting him.

In a conversation with Satyam Tripathy at Vartalap, a screen writers association (SWA) event, held in Mumbai, screenwriter Raghuvir Shekhawat revealed that notice has been received from election commission department and the producer of the show will respond to it soon.

“We didn’t mention any opposition party’s name, neither did we target any party. Everything was done in a limited way. We only promoted Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and the man behind the cause, that’s it,” he says.

Now, we have to see what the election committee has to say about the response of the production house.

