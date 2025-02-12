The 2024 movie The Sabarmati Report, starring the talented Vikrant Massey in the lead role, made headlines last year. It is still making news and in a good way! The hard-hitting political drama caught the special attention of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The movie depicts the frantic events during the 2002 train burning incident of the Sabarmati Express train.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, features an energetic cast led by Vikrant alongside Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, and others. It also featured a cameo appearance of Barkha Singh. The political drama based on actual incidents was backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, showcasing Ekta Kapoor’s expertise in delivering a meaningful and socially relevant cinema with responsibility and precision and Vikir Films Production. It was distributed by Zee Studios.

Movies like The Sabarmati Report make us aware of history, which is important for the youth. The PM of India, Narendra Modi, made sure it was available to the common people. The movie was declared tax-free in multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, highlighting its impact in fostering unity and patriotism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Vikrant Massey‘s movie for its ‘truthful narrative,’ Union Minister Amit Shah also appreciated it. He lauded The Sabarmati Report for its balanced and gripping storytelling. It has become the only film watched by Prime Minister Modi during his tenure, making history in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been India’s Prime Minister since 2014. He is burdened with uncountable responsibilities, and to make time for a movie is a massive achievement for the filmmakers. Therefore, it is a great honor for the team of The Sabarmati Report.

The movie is streaming on Zee 5 and has generated over 350 million watch minutes. Vikrant Massey and Dheeraj Sarna’s thrilling political drama was released in theatres in November 2024.

