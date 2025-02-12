The first trailer of Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegon has finally arrived. It speaks of the dreams and aspirations of people from small places. Adarsh Gourav, best known for his performance in The White Tiger, takes center stage in this slice-of-life film. Scroll below for more.

Cast & Crew

In addition to Adarsh, the film also features Vinnet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Riddhi Kumar. It is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the city of Malegaon, which was inspired by the 2008 documentary Superman of Malegaon.

Superboys of Malegaon premiered in the Gala section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival last year. The upcoming film was written by Varun Grover and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Thoughts on the Trailer

Firstly, the trailer is two minutes and twenty-four seconds long and beautifully encapsulates the essence of the movie. There are moments of funny auditions as Nasir embarks on a journey to fulfill his dream of making a movie for the people of Malegaon, made in Malegaon. It only gives a glimpse of the lighthearted humor in the film, but there are also tons of emotions as we see them handle life’s challenges. It showcases friendship, passion, creativity, and the power and determination to dream big.

However, all of this has been shown in the trailer; the viewers will be left wanting more as the trailer ends, which is what every filmmaker intends to do with their trailers. The background, the colors, and everything have vibrancy in it despite their mellowness. It is more than a comedy-drama, and the audience is in for a rollercoaster of emotions with this one.

More about the film

Superboys of Malegaon earned a standing ovation at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF]. It also captivated audiences at the 68th BFI London Film Festival and left a lasting impression at the 4th Red Sea Film Festival. Recently, it shone at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival, receiving a special mention in the Young Cineaste segment.

The story follows Nasir Shaikh from the small town of Malegaon, where movies are a beautiful escape from their harsh reality. Inspired by these movies, Nasir sets out to transform Malegaon into Bollywood, armed with bold ideas, out-of-the-box thinking, and a spirited group of friends. After winning hearts in several prestigious film festivals, the movie is set to be released in India, the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Superboys of Malegaon here:

