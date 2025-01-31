Thandel Hindi Trailer Review: Naga Chaitanya Is Removing "Pakistan Ka Wajood" With Cringy-est Dubbed Hindi Dialogue

In the last few years, South Indian films have found their way to people’s hearts with their simplistic storytelling and nicely cooked content, winning the box office as well, one film at a time. However, the scale of these films grew as soon as they started getting recognized as pan-Indian films. One more pan-India release is all set to arrive in Hindi – Thandel!

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the intense love story against a patriotic backdrop has launched its Hindi trailer and to be honest it is not as impactful as the original for one basic reason – a bad dubbing!

The 2-minute 23-second trailer of Thandel offers an intriguing glimpse into an intense love story until Naga Chaitanya (or his voice-over artist) delivers a dialogue in Hindi. Now, let me be specific: the problem is not the quality or the tone of the dub, but it is the loose writing!

The Hindi dub of the dialogues in the trailer is the cringy-est set of words that have been put together callously in the form of some Hindi dialogues in a film that otherwise seems to work fine with its premise and glimpses in the trailer.

Thandel trailer offers the story of a boy, who is the leader of their sailer group madly in love with a girl who wants her to not go to the sea this one time as the storm arrives. The group lands in Pakistan and the love story is carefully wrapped with a thin cover of patriotism.

While all of this is being done very intricately, the trailer offers to deliver the cringiest dialogue slash jingoistic chant you might have heard lately. A dialogue that says, “Agar saare Hindustani ek saath uttar disha mein peshaab karne lage naa, to Duniya ke naqshe se Pakistan ka wajood mit jaayega.” After hearing this I am literally worried if this is the level of dialogue writing in the entire Hindi version or was it just a hurriedly done Hindi trailer! Hope the latter stands true, else I am genuinely dicey about the film sailing in Hindi!

Check out the Hindi trailer of Thandel here.

For more such stories, check out Koimoi’s section Down South

Must Read: Top Tamil Films Releasing In February 2025: From Vidaamuyarchi To Sabdham

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News