The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis pushing Sally’s buttons. On the other hand, Kyle made a tough decision while Tessa came to the rescue of someone in need of help. There’s a lot happening in town and the excitement increases as reveals and mysteries come closer.

There’s a lot of family drama, politics, enmity and shifting dynamics on the way as the chapters unfold. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 23, 2025

The Y&R episode on Wednesday features Billy crossing the line to make a point. Things aren’t going smoothly for Abbott Communications with Daniel not being sure about his place in the company. Plus, his girlfriend Sally is not too sure about his business partner Phyllis. She thinks the latter is not very trustworthy or reliable and believes cutting her off would be wise.

When Billy crosses the line to prove a point, could it be about Phyllis? Has he taken Sally’s advice and fired Phyllis? Or has he warned her to not try anything that can put the company in jeopardy? Or could this be about Aristotle Dumas instead? How far will Billy go to become successful?

On the other hand, Nate and Damian receive an update about Amy’s condition. Is it going to be good news or bad? The three have been trying to spend time together and bond as family ever since Damian let down his guard and let his mother and half-brother in. Wil this new change things?

Does Amy have even less time to live thanks to her cancer? What could this mean for her? And what will this mean for the recently united brothers?

Lastly, Holden keeps Audra on her toes. It has been clear that he hasn’t gotten over what the two shared once and still has unresolved feelings.

Holden wants to get back with Audra even though he knows that she is dating Nate now. He is still going full steam ahead with his flirting and trying to convince her to spend time together with him. When Holden tries to keep Audra on her toes, what could this mean? Does he have a plan for this?

Is Holden going to reel her back in and keep Audra away from Nate? Will it even work? Especially with Audra having a lot on her plate, including a deal with Victor to separate Kyle and Claire. Is she going to seduce him to do it?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Every Yellowstone Spinoff Explained—Taylor Sheridan’s TV Universe Is Bigger Than Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News