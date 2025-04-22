Buckle up, Yellowstone fans! Whether you’re a die-hard Dutton loyalist or just here for the rugged ranching drama, it’s time to dive into how every season of Yellowstone stacks up according to Rotten Tomatoes. This neo-Western has hooked us since day one, from the jaw-dropping standoffs to the emotional family turmoil.

But with so many twists and turns (hello, Beth’s fiery comebacks and Rip’s stoic heroism), it’s tough to track which seasons made the cut. So, let’s break it down, ranking the seasons from the critics’ point of view! Ready to see if your favorite season comes out on top? Grab your cowboy hat, because it’s time to get ranking!

1. Yellowstone Season 2 — 90%

The golden child of the series. Yellowstone Season 2 is an absolute banger. The stakes are higher, the drama is thicker, and everything is just cranked up to 11. We’ve got murder, betrayal, kidnapping, and, oh yeah, a three-way war between John Dutton, Thomas Rainwater, and Dan Jenkins. And don’t forget Jamie, this is when his descent into chaos really kicks off, making his character all the more fascinating (and frustrating). It’s action-packed, emotional, and pretty much everything we love about Yellowstone. No wonder this one got the highest score! (via Rotten Tomatoes).

2. Yellowstone Season 3 — 87%

Season 3 gets the silver medal, and it’s totally deserved. The Duttons are dealing with the aftermath of Tate’s kidnapping (talk about trauma). Add a new villain, Roarke Morris, and some seriously jaw-dropping action, and you’ve got a season that keeps you on the edge of your seat. And then, the season finale? Absolute fireworks. One of the most intense endings you’ll ever see, Yellowstone at its finest, with drama, twists, and a lot of ranch-style justice. (via Rotten Tomatoes).

3. Yellowstone Season 1 — 82%

The original season, folks! Where it all started, raw, gritty, and ready to cause chaos. This season lands in the middle of the pack, and it’s no wonder. First seasons are usually figuring things out, and Yellowstone is no different. But from the get-go, it thrusts you into the deep end with a 90-minute pilot full of wild ranch drama. We meet the Duttons, including the unforgettable Beth, and dive headfirst into a world of backstabbing, betrayal, and all things dangerous. It’s the foundation of the family’s stormy future. (via Rotten Tomatoes.)

4. Yellowstone Season 4 — 81%

Season 4? Oh, it’s a whole vibe. A definite improvement, and fans seem to agree. We get all the drama we crave: Summer’s intro, Kayce’s mind-bending vision quest, and Beth and Rip’s almost-wedding disaster. Plus, Jimmy’s off to 6666, which sets up one of the most exciting spinoffs. With more family feuds, more suspense, and way more action, this season earned its place near the top of the ranks. No surprise it’s much better than Season 5, right? (via Rotten Tomatoes.)

5. Yellowstone Season 5 — 39%

Oof, Season 5 really took a tumble, huh? With a Rotten Tomatoes score that practically drags itself through the mud, this one’s got a lot to prove. Governor John Dutton’s political dreams are crumbling faster than a Dutton family ranch hand’s resolve, and his kids? Oh, they’re a hot mess. Beth and Jamie are at each other’s throats, and half the ranch hands are off to Texas, classic Yellowstone chaos. But hey, this is only half a season, so there’s hope yet. Maybe Season 5 Part 2 will flip the script and redeem itself. Fingers crossed! (via Rotten Tomatoes.)

