The universe of Yellowstone is ever-changing and ever-expanding. From the original neo-western drama’s success has launched a whole world of characters. There have been prequels and spinoffs, some released and some in production. And there’s already news of another potential spinoff.

Even though Kevin Costner led all five seasons of Yellowstone as John Dutton, the other characters were well-established and set on journeys of their own, be it before the show’s timeline or after. According to reports, Luke Grimes is all set to have his own spinoff, and here’s everything we know.

Luke Grimes To Star In New Yellowstone Spinoff Series?

According to Deadline, the Yellowstone Universe is looking to add another spinoff to the mix. This spinoff is expected to air on CBS instead of streaming on Paramount as the rest of the franchise has. Luke Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton, is set to play the role again, and the story is said to be about his life and journey as the commissioner and former Navy SEAL.

He was part of Yellowstone throughout its five seasons and played John Dutton’s son. This spinoff will be next in line in the list of shows branching from the popular series. 1883 and 1923 are prequels rooted in it and shed light on the earlier generations of the Dutton family. Meanwhile, The Madison is an anticipated spinoff starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Another unnamed spinoff will revolve around Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser respectively. It was announced in December 2024. With this new Luke Grimes spinoff, the slate gets bulkier and more interesting for fans of the Yellowstone universe.

According to the report, Spencer Hudnut, who previously worked on the SEAL Team, will lead the upcoming show. Sources state that he has been working on ideas for more than a year, and the exciting new project has the approval of Taylor Sheridan, the showrunner and writer of Yellowstone.

While things are in the early stages, and it hasn’t really been revealed what timeline the show will be set in, things are already looking good on the pre-production front. It’s not clear if the storylines will be set before or after the events of Yellowstone. However, the source has suggested that they will focus on Kayce’s Navy SEAL background and be quite career-oriented.

This is an opportunity to expand the Yellowstone world creatively and in a storytelling manner and reach a broadcasting audience. While the prequels and Yellowstone have enjoyed a lot of success on Paramount, a digital streaming platform, this is an attempt to test out the network audience by potentially airing the episodes on CBS itself.

