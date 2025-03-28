The 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has wrapped its finale and the reunion is looming on the horizon. It is expected to be quite fun and dramatic for the fans as the housewives throw out accusations, ask questions, try to sort things out but some big arguments lead to a walkout.

The edition stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais with Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton as friends. Here’s what to expect from the three-part reunion of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and when to watch it.

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills 14: What To Expect From Three-Part Reunion

The first part of the reunion will air on April 1, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The synopsis stated, “On the heels of a tumultuous season, the ladies of Beverly Hills reunite to work through hurt feelings and shocking allegations.” Dorit opens up about her separation from PK and feeling unsupported by Kyle despite their bond.

“But a surprise statement leaves her at a loss for words,” it adds. Bozoma responds to questions about her relationship with Keely and addresses the accusations that she was manipulated by Dorit most of the season. On the other hand, Garcelle answers hurtful insinuations she made throughout the season. The second part of the reunion airs on April 8, 2025, on Bravo.

It features Kyle and Dorit facing off over the former’s texts to PK and their bond even after Dorit’s separation from him. It threatens to put even more “strain on their already fragile friendship.” Bozoma makes it clear that “one of the women is not telling the truth.” Fan-favorite Jennifer Tilly joins in but she is called out by a few over some of her fun and shady comments.

Next, “Sutton is put in the hot seat, first by the arrival of Kathy Hilton and then for short-changing the size of Dorit’s wallet. Then, the third part of the reunion is slated to air on April 15, 2025. “Sutton and Dorit continue to go head-to-head” while “Erika is forced to confront Tom’s damning conviction.”

She also opens up about how this controversy affected her relationship with her son. Kyle is emotional as she talks about the end of her marriage with Mauricio Umansky. It is to be noted that they are yet to file for divorce despite being separated. Things finish off, when Garcelle storms off the set and leaves the rest of the women stunned and confused by her behavior.

View this post on Instagram

