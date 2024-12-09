The Real Housewives has seen plenty of drama, romance and uncountable breakups over the span of decades. The Beverly Hills edition of the popular reality franchise might be recognised for its glitz and glamour, but the series has also witnessed quite a few breakups, splits, separations, and divorces.

The most recent ones being cast member Kyle Richards separating from Mauricio Umansky, and Dorit Kemsley’s ongoing divorce with Paul “PK” Kemsley. Now, a producer has alleged that the latter might be faking the divorce situation purely for the show’s storyline. Here’s what happened.

Are Dorit Kemsley And PK Faking Their Divorce Storyline?

Carlos King, who was formerly a producer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, took to his podcast titled Reality with the King to put out some accusations. He claimed that he was told Dorit and PK’s divorce as well as alcoholism issues are merely made up as fodder for the show’s storyline. King stated that the couple are allegedly “fooling the audience.”

He added that “this divorce storyline based on his alcoholism” is not real or organic. The producer claimed that this is why Dorit was openly sharing it with everybody including her post office guy, milkman, and gardener. “And it’s because they need this money,” he further claimed during the podcast.

“They are so in dire need of funds, allegedly, that Dorit has nothing to lose,” King added. The 45-year-old stated that Dorit has to make sure that she is the marquee name of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 so they can get money. He also mentioned Kyle Richards during the chat. King talked about the first episode where Kyle questioned Dorit’s behavior.

In the scene, Kyle had asked Dorit, “Who are you? Why are you acting like that?” because of her changed behavior. King felt that Kyle understood that Dorit was “desperate to keep this job and keep her check,” which resulted in her doing things for the camera. Case in point, the alleged false divorce storyline and PK’s supposed drinking issues revealed by Dorit Kemsley.

Will Dorit Kemsley Reveal Kyle Richards’ Secrets on RHOBH?

Apart from that, King also claimed that Dorit was well on her way to reveal some private information about Kyle. “She is going to expose some very confidential things that Kyle has said to her in their private moments,” he alleged. Things are already looking rocky for Kyle and Dorit this season. Fans have mixed reactions to their friendship’s current detour.

As more episodes get released, their friendship has taken a sour note. The two are more often involved in tiffs and fights. It is yet to be seen if what King alleged will come true or it’ll remain a conjecture. Apart from Kyle and Dorit, the season stars Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Gerardi, and the newest addition, Bozoma Saint John. A new episode of RHOBH 14 airs every Tuesday on Bravo. For more such updates, check out Koimoi.

