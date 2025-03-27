The season finale of the 14th edition of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw fun and frolic turning into drama and confrontations. The cast consisting of Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John were on their fun St. Lucia trip.

They were also joined by Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as “friends of”at the wrap beach party. All of them wore blingy carnival costumes, danced the night away and drank their hearts out. But there was a lot to unpack with strained relationships, accusations and questions. Here’s where the cast stands after the season finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 14.

Where Do The Cast Members Stand After RHOBH Season 14 Finale?

Kyle is still figuring things out with her estranged husband Mauricio from whom she is separated but they are yet to file for a divorce. She is still open to finding love but hasn’t had the best experience with paparazzi and media interference. Dorit is focused on co-parenting the kids she shares with husband PK and has no plans to get back with him anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Garcelle has a new granddaughter named Valley who was welcomed into the world by her son Oliver and his partner Shantei. Bozoma is on a fertility journey with her boyfriend Keely as they try to have a baby together. Sutton has gotten closer to her mother Reba but she still has a frosty equation with Dorit. Erika is focused on her career after her ex Tom was found guilty.

RHOBH Season 14 Cast On Expectations From Reunion

Meanwhile, the cast also shared their thoughts about the reunion and what they think it might be like. “I think a lot of things have to be cleared up with everybody in this group,” Garcelle said and felt, “And I just hope everybody shows up with an honest vibe.” Kyle stated she was looking to explain stuff.

“Things that were taken out of context” which she hoped to move forward from. “Leaving St. Lucia, I felt much better about the group,” she stated and added, “I had some disappointment in some people. Overall, I felt hopeful for the future of the group and some of the relationships, not all.” As for Erika, she looked forward to honesty, real resolve and acknowledgement.

“I think there are things that need to be put on the table,” she commented during the after-show. Lastly, Sutton chimed in with her own intentions. “I don’t want an apology. I’m not gonna give an apology. But I need for her to just stop coming at me. I don’t need her to be my friend,” she said, referring to Dorit. “You don’t have to like me, just stop beating up on me,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Seeks Revenge & Tate Hides His Guilt While Kate Keeps Roman In The Dark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News