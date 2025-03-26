While there are several popular reality shows of different genres be it Real Housewives, The Bachelor, Temptation Island, Love Is Blind, Big Brother, Love Island, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House etc, Basketball Wives has made a place for itself in the successful and hit roster on reality television.

The series is back with its 12th season this year and there are quite a lot of exciting moments to look forward to in addition to fashion, drama, frolic and entertainment. Here’s what we know about the upcoming edition including when it premieres, cast details, where to watch and what to expect from it.

Basketball Wives Season 12: When, Where To Watch & Cast

Season 12 of Basketball Wives will premiere on May 5th at 8/7C on VH1. As for the cast of the new edition. Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, and Brittany Renner are returning and are set to be joined by some new faces who will add a fresh new energy and vibe.

Former WNBA star Ty Young, beauty entrepreneur Ming Lee, and Jackie Christie’s daughter Chantel Christie-Jeffries are the newbies of the brand new season. To add to it, executive producer Shaunie Henderson will also be making a guest appearance on the upcoming edition to impart wisdom. With this mix up, fans can expect some crackling new fun and enjoyment.

Basketball Wives Season 12: What To Expect From It

The 12th season of Basketball Wives will feature higher stakes, personal growth, betrayals, drama, second chances and accusations to remember. The posters were captioned, “Pinkies up, but keep your guard up too, this tea party’s about to get MESSY. The tea isn’t just hot, it’s scorching.” They further proceeded to add, “Friendships? Tested. Loyalties? Questioned.”

The caption then concluded, “Rebounds? Personal. And you? Are cordially invited. See you soon, besties.” Meanwhile, the official synopsis mentions tensions, sisterhood, friendships and lots of drama to be expected by avid fans. Jennifer Williams is newly married but there are legal troubles around her loving husband and she has a long-standing feud with Evelyn Lozada.

When it reaches breaking point, how will they deal with it? Jackie Christie wants to guide her daughter Chantel through the world of basketball, but she wants to step out of her mother’s shadow and create her own identity. Brittany Renner is on a spiritual journey. Brandi is enjoying independence while Ty and Ming navigate a highly public breakup with running emotions.

