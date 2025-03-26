After an action-packed theatrical run, fans who missed the movie in cinemas can now watch it from the comfort of their homes. The makers have officially locked the film’s OTT release date in India. Keep reading to learn when and where you can stream the movie.

Where & When To Watch Kraven The Hunter Online?

For those who may not know, Sony Pictures has signed a deal with Netflix to have an exclusive first-pay-window for their titles. The majority of their huge releases would include titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, which have all streamed on the platform following their theatrical runs. Kraven The Hunter, under this agreement, will also be opened to Indian audiences on Netflix starting March 31, 2025.

Before hitting Netflix, the movie was made available for early rental on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 in selected regions. However, Netflix subscribers in India will be able to watch the film without any additional rental charges once it drops on the platform.

What Is Kraven The Hunter About?

Kraven The Hunter dives into the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, one of Spider-Man’s fiercest foes. The film follows the protagonist’s transformation into a ruthless predator who sees himself as the ultimate hunter. Unlike previous adaptations in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Kraven The Hunter takes a darker and more violent approach, staying true to the character’s comic book roots.

Directed by J. C. Chandor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is leading the film, with a notable cast of Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

So mark your calendar for March 31, and get set to witness the transformation of Sergei Kravinoff into the formidable Kraven the Hunter.

