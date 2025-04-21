The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam left the hospital to meet his daughter Kelly, who was waiting for a dance with him. Meanwhile, Brooke refused to move on from Ridge despite his rejections and choice to go back to Taylor. Luna also kept her Will obsession going.

There’s a lot of drama set to unfold on the soap opera with health crises, resurging romances, and more planned for avid watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Liam’s health being the focus as it is revealed that he has a brain tumor. Steffy finds out through her husband Finn that Liam’s brain is inoperable and terminal. To add to it, she finds out the truth about her former husband’s risky health crisis and condition while he is promising their daughter Kelly that he will always be there for her.

Steffy breaks down as she thinks about what this means for the little girl. She tells Finn that she should be the one to break this to Liam. She then shares the diagnosis with Liam, who cannot believe that he cannot be cured unless a miracle happens. How will a shocked Liam respond to this? Monday’s The Bold and the Beautiful may have the answers!

Will he lose hope now that he knows he might not have too long to live? Or will he refuse to break and stay determined to fight the disease? Especially for his kids, who deserve to have their father in their lives. What does this mean for Liam? Is there a remedy, or does he not have too long?

On the other hand, the Forrester Creations fashion show is in full swing. It has a few faces returning to make guest appearances, including Lauralee Bell, who plays her The Young and the Restless character, Christine Blaire, in the crossover of the two CBS soap operas. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are also expected to make guest appearances.

Social media influencer Markell Washington is also expected to make an appearance as Forester launches its new fashion line now that Carter has given the fashion house back to the rightful owners, Ridge, Eric, and Steffy. What more drama is set to unfold? Especially with Brooke having her own plans, which might be thwarted thanks to Taylor having had enough of her.

