The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Li reminding Finn that, father or not, he is to stay far away from Luna. Meanwhile, Steffy and Liam expressed their joy at being Kelly’s parents. As the dynamics change and drama unfolds, there’s a lot at stake for the residents of Los Angeles.

There’s a lot more exciting and action packed scenes on the way for fans of the soap opera series. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to witness the long-running, popular and award-winning daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 18, 2025

The last episode of the week features Liam becoming determined to take Kelly to her dance despite Bridget and Grace’s objections. He might not be totally healthy and recovered from his health scare but he is more than just fueled to take his daughter Kelly to the dance she has been excited about.

It has been a long time coming and he won’t let anything hamper it, even if it comes at the cost of his safety. Though his doctors Bridget and Grace are not in favor of it and actively object to his decision, Liam is resolute in his choice. His condition is delicate and exerting too much may hamper it but Liam has always been stubborn and known to do whatever he really wants.

Will he be able to make it to Kelly’s dance? Will his health deteriorate due to his stubbornness? What exactly does he have in store? On the other hand, Kelly confides in Steffy that she wishes Liam would be at her dance more than anything. The little girl is excited to spend time with her father.

She has been eating for this dance for a while and she cannot wait to have some fun with her dad. What she doesn’t know is that her father Liam is in the hospital, risking his life and putting his dwindling health at risk to attend her dance. Steffy is listening to her daughter be excited about the event. She is emotional to see her so happy and doesn’t want to break her heart.

Steffy knows Kelly would be hurt and sad when she finds out that Liam is not coming to her dance. This is why she lets her daughter know that there is a chance Liam might not be able to make it. It’s better than completely keeping her in the dark while she waits for her father to come. Will Liam be able to make it? Stay tuned to know more details about all the storylines.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beyond The Gates Spoilers: Dani Struggles With Heartbreak, Samantha Has Bold Plan While Vanessa’s Marriage Is Challenged

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News