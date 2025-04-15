The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Carter reassuring Brooke over their lost loves. On the other hand, Sheila pushed Poppy over the edge while Luna disguised herself as a delivery person to see Will. The drama will escalate as feuds turn violent and explosive with each episode.

From accusations and brawls to confessions and anger, there are a lot of emotions packed into the coming episodes. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the award-winning and popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 15, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on Tuesday features Will finally ridding himself of Luna. The latter disguised herself as a delivery person to enter Forrester Creations just so she could be in close proximity to Will. She then wore lingerie and then walked up to him, hoping to seduce him into getting intimate with her. Will has made it quite clear he isn’t interested in her.

He has rejected her advances and Luna is aware that he has feelings for Electra who is his girlfriend. She also knows that Electra does not want to get intimate yet. What is Will going to do to rid himself of Luna’s unwanted presence? On the other hand, Electra confides in her aunt Ivy about her dilemma with Will. She has feelings for him but has refrained from intimacy.

Will Ivy give Electra some valuable and wise advice? Or will she tell her to simply follow what her heart is telling her to, regardless of what Will has been hoping for? What exactly will Electra decide regarding her romance with Will? Is she going to refuse to offer more of herself than she is ready for? Lastly, Brooke erupts when she overhears Daphne’s plea to Carter.

Ever since Hope dumped Carter, he has been thinking about getting back with her even though Daphne has been trying to convince him to move on with her. She thinks she can help him see the chemistry and potential the two share. Daphne has been adamant about enticing Carter towards her bit when Brooke overhears a chat between the two of them, she is furious.

She hears Daphne bad mouth her daughter Hope and convince Carter to move on with her. How will Brooke confront the two of them? Will she truly shame them for moving on even though it was Hope who used Carter and dumped him after he gave Forrester Creations back and she was fired.

