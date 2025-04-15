The last week on The Bold and the Beautiful was a huge roller coaster with emotional moments, violent brawls, questions and lies, dwindling health, big plans, heartbreaking scenes and more. This week features a fresh slate of exciting new scenes and interactions between residents of Los Angeles.

Be it a dramatic cake fight between Sheila and Poppy or Luna disguising herself to make her way into Forrester Creations and seduce Will, there’s a lot of awaited action this week. Here’s what storylines to expect from this week, April 14 to April 18, on The Bold and the Beautiful as it airs on CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What Storylines To Expect This Week?

The episode on Monday, April 14, 2025, saw Carter reassuring Brooke over their lost loves. As he moaned about Hope, Brooke continued to hold out hope that Ridge would someday choose her. Meanwhile, Sheila pushed Poppy over the edge. The two met after it was revealed that Luna is Finn’s daughter with Poppy, and Sheila didn’t let this go easily.

How far will this explosive fight go? Lastly, Luna disguises herself as a delivery person to see Will. On the Tuesday, April 15, 2025 episode, Will finally rids himself of Luna. Has he rejected her yet again? When Electra confides in her Aunt Ivy about her dilemma with Will, is she going to get some advice? Lastly, Brooke erupts when she overhears Daphne’s plea.

Has she heard Daphne asking Carter to forget Hope and move on with her? Is Brooke going to confront her about it? Not that it’s her business, considering it was her daughter Hope who dumped Carter in the first place. In the Wednesday, April 16 episode Bridget surprises Liam by saying she is working on his behalf. How will he react to this? Will this change things?

Meanwhile, Luna tells Sheila she will not give up on getting Will to be her own. Will this end in a disaster? On the other hand, Deacon advises Hope on relationships based on her past. Will she listen to her father? Is this the beginning of her quest for Liam once again? During the Thursday, April 17 episode Li tells Finn that, father or not, he is to stay far away from Luna.

Will Finn be able to keep his guilt away and refuse to bond with Luna? On the other hand, Steffy and Liam express their joy at being Kelly’s parents. In the Friday, April 18 episode Liam becomes determined to take Kelly to her dance despite Bridget and Grace’s objections. Will his health allow him? Lastly, Kelly tells Steffy she wishes Liam would be at her dance.

