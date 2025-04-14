The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter and Deacon got into a physical fight until Daphne jumped in to stop them. On the other hand, Sheila lied to and hid from Deacon to plot with her newly found granddaughter, Luna. Liam collapsed after a massive fight with his father, Bill.

Steffy took on the responsibility of being there by his side. Daphne tried to ask Carter to move on from Hope with her. There’s a lot more drama on the way. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 14, 2025

The previous episode saw Carter reassuring Brooke about their respective lost love stories. While Carter is thinking about Hope, who dumped him after he gave back Forrester Creations, Brooke still cannot get over Ridge. She just wants a reunion with him no matter how many times he rejects her. She even got desperate and attempted to seduce him by wearing lingerie in the office until Taylor walked in.

Regardless of being verbally rejected many times by Ridge and him making it clear that he chose Taylor, Brooke is still crying and holding out hope that it’ll happen one day. Carter even has another choice, to give a chance to a romance with Daphne. Elsewhere on The Bold & the Beautiful, Sheila pushes Poppy over the edge. The two have come face to face after Luna’s parentage is revealed.

No wonder there is a lot of tension, and the two are set for a showdown that is bound to be embarrassing and very cake-filled. Will the name-calling lead to an explosive fight? Lastly, Luna disguises herself as a delivery person to see Will. Like her grandmother, Luna is evil and will do whatever it takes to get what she wants. And right now, she wants Will for herself.

She doesn’t care that Will is dating Electra and has feelings for her. She is planning to woo him for herself and separate the couple. Luna goes as far as to dress up in a delivery person’s disguise to enter Forrester Creations and meet Will. How will he react when he sees her at the office? Especially when she shows up in lingerie in an attempt to seduce him towards her?

Is Will going to call Luna out for continuously disturbing him despite all his objections to her advances? Luna knows Electra doesn’t want to get intimate with Will yet, and she is using that to hook Will in towards her and away from Electra. Is she going to fall flat on her face very soon?

