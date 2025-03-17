Now that the truth about Finn being Luna’s father is out for a while and the Forrester Creations drama is heating up, many exciting new scenes and moments are coming up for avid viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful. Expect to see the aftermath of revelations and brewing storms.

From family reunions and alliances to suspicions and shocking results to remember. Here’s what fans will get to see on the March 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera and delve into the fashionable and dramatic world of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 17, 2025

This new week starts with Luna approaching Sheila and seeking her alliance. After being confronted by Steffy, Taylor, and Ridge, Luna has been officially pardoned for her crimes, all thanks to Bill. Even though Steffy tried to get her arrested, Bill’s connections worked and Luna is now free of her crimes. She can go back to her life and not have to hide at the estate.

Luna is no longer on house arrest at Bill’s place and will not be put back behind bars for murdering two people. She is hopeful to start a new inning of her life and get to know her family now that she knows Finn is her father. Luna meets Sheila and tells her that Finn is her father. Which automatically makes Sheila her grandmother. The video spoiler shows an ecstatic Sheila.

She is beyond happy that Luna is her granddaughter and goes on to do something odd. She kisses her on the lips, catching her off guard. But that is how she has always been. She is obsessed with not just her children but also her grandchildren. How will the latter react when Luna asks for Sheila’s help and an alliance with her? Will she readily agree and accept Luna? Monday’s The Bold and the Beautiful might have the answers!

Will the sinister-minded grandmother and granddaughter duo start with their evil plotting together? How will Steffy and Finn navigate this storm? On the other hand, Hope begins to sense that something is really off at Forrester Creations. Carter tore up the papers and gave back control to Ridge and Eric when they came to give him an ultimatum about their family company.

Will Carter share the news with Hope? Will she find out through something or someone else? How will this affect their already fractured romance? He was already caught kissing Daphne behind Hope’s back, and now he has given back the Forresters their company, which they stole through a coup. What is in the store for Hope and Carter? And how will Brooke react to it? To find out, keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful!

