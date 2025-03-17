The previous week saw Phyllis and Sharon finally being rescued by Chase, Nick and Billy. Meanwhile, Traci saw an alert on Alan’s phone warning him about a potential breakout at the clinic. She doesn’t know that he is the one who kept Phyllis and Sharon captive but suspicions in her mind have risen.

The drama continues as everyone tries to find out who the captor was. On the other hand, Nick and Sharon as well as Billy and Phyllis get closer. The latter won’t go down well considering he is dating Sally. Here is what fans can expect from the March 17 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 17, 2025

The first episode of the week features Traci interrogating Alan. She saw an intriguing alert on his phone and has been wondering what that could be about. Her happiness of being proposed to by Alan was slightly dimmed after she saw the message which is why she questioned what the security breach alert was about. How will he respond to all of Traci’s questions?

When will she figure out that Alan is not who she thinks she is? Will he get married to her before she finds out or will their wedding ceremony be when this bombshell falls on Traci? How will she react to the truth? Is Alan even Alan or is he the twin brother Martin? It’s the question on everyone’s mind.

Meanwhile, Billy makes a discovery about Phyllis. The latter just returned home after the exhausting kidnapping ordeal she underwent with Sharon. Phyllis is half relieved and half anxious. She is glad to be back home with her friends and family but the captor is still unknown and can potentially strike again. When will they find out it is Alan who had kidnapped them?

And when Billy finds out something about Phyllis, what could it be about? Will it help them get closer together? Will Sally’s heart get broken again or will she figure out something could happen between Phyllis and Billy and choose to leave beforehand? Lastly, Nick forms a plan to help Sharon. He has been her support system over the years and continues to be the same.

Fans are hopeful that these life and death situations will reunite the power couple. Will Nick be able to find out who the kidnapper was? Or will Chance be the one to help him? Will Nick and Sharon get back together? Or will they continue to remain cordial co-parents? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless on CBS to find out what exactly is happening in Genoa City.

