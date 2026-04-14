Steffy Forrester may not have a lot going on of her own on The Bold and the Beautiful at the moment, but she is involved in one of the most dramatic storylines at the moment. She was the first to learn that her mother, Taylor Hayes, had developed feelings for Deacon Sharpe and opposed their affair.

Especially knowing that he is still married to Sheila Carter. And now that the truth is out in front of Sheila, Steffy is adamant about protecting her mother from her crazy wrath. She is also not on the same page with Hope about this. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy, shared what’s ahead.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Teases What’s Next For Steffy Forrester

During a chat with Michael TV, the actress revealed that she has been filming nonstop, and it has been exciting. “The other day I was doing four episodes back to back, and we were just in it.” She added that it’s fun to portray Steffy. “Love her or hate her. I have fun playing her,” she mused.

Jacqueline also spoke about improvisation and divulged that she indulges in it sometimes, but not always. “I let Brad Bell write. I try to execute the best way I can,” Fairman responded, referring to the executive producer and head writer of the soap opera. But on some occasions, she takes over the reins.

And the team simply lets it happen, and she is open to critique in case it does not work out. “We can’t work scenes over and over again. We’re not on that kind of medium or set,” the soap star explained and added that she is always open to different things and doesn’t let her job change her life.

“I’ll film episodes back to back, and then I go and I be a mom. I get to bring my kids to the set. So it’s cool,” Jacqueline explained her work and life balance since she is an active parent to her kids. The 38-year-old also praised the new generation of actors playing Will, Electra, RJ, and Dylan.

She is impressed by what they add to the show. “I like the steady right now. I don’t want to like hit my cortisol levels yet. The younger generation can do that right now,” she explained, and revealed that they are doing fantastically. “I just want to lean in and let them go and let them do their thing,” she felt.

Jacqueline stated, “If Steffy needs to chime in, she will do that, and if she needs to slap some people, she can do that too.” She also revealed that any old storyline, like her painkiller addiction plotline, can be brought back, since on daytime dramas, literally anything and everything is a possibility.

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