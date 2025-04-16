In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Will finally rid himself of Luna. On the other hand, Electra confided in her aunt Ivy about her dilemma with Will regarding his want for intimacy and her not being in favor of it. Lastly, Brooke erupted overhearing Daphne’s plea to Carter.

There’s been a lot of drama in the past couple of days, but there’s even more planned in the coming days. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the award-winning daytime drama show set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 16, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Bridget surprising Liam by saying she is working on his behalf. He is recovering in the hospital after his big health scare where he collapsed post a fight with his father Bill. The only people who know about his condition are Steffy, Finn and Grace. Now, Bridget has joined. How will he react when she tells him she’s working on his behalf?

His condition is said to be critical, with certain injuries not able to be cured. What exactly does fate have in store for Liam? Is his health going to deteriorate, or is there some hope for him to recover and go back to his life? On the other hand, Luna tells Sheila she will not give up on getting Will to be her own. She is stubborn and refuses to back down from her obsession.

Luna wants Will and is ready to do whatever it takes to attain him truly. She shares what happened at Forrester Creations with her grandmother Sheila and reveals that she disguised herself as a delivery person and entered the fashion house to meet him. And how she donned lingerie to seduce him towards her, but was rejected by him yet again, much to her big disappointment.

Is Sheila going to give her some advice? Luna has made it clear that she is dead set on Will and will convince him to be hers one way or another. Even if it means separating him from his girlfriend, Electra, at any cost. And lastly, Deacon advises Hope on relationships based on her past. Will it help her? Especially after she dumped Carter when she was fired from Forrester.

Will the father and daughter duo be able to fix all the problems in Hope’s personal life? Who will Deacon push her towards? Could it be Liam? Will he give her some advice about the mistakes she made during her previous romances? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to learn more details about the storylines.

