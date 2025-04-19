The previous week on The Bold and The Beautiful saw a lot of drama, including health scares, medical complications, touching family moments, refusal to move on, mourning lost loves, and obsessions getting deeper. Los Angeles has been brimming with tensions and lots of excitement lately.

The next week promises some fun moments with the return of familiar faces as guests, fashion to devour, and escalating worries as things go awry faster than anyone thought was possible. Here’s what storyline to expect from next week on The Bold and the Beautiful as it airs on CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Storylines To Expect This Week

It has been a while since the daytime drama held a fashion show. Now that Forrester Creations is back with the Forresters, it’s time to go back to the roots of the fashion house. The fashion show launches a new couture line and will see faces making their return as guests. Lauralee Bell will cross over from Young and the Restless as her character, Christine Williams.

Spencer and Heidi Pratt will also be seen as guests on the coveted fashion show’s audience. On the other hand, Ivy and Electra debut their jewelry line, while Brooke is excited to debut her lingerie line. While the former will be a success, the latter is set to face some problems and obstacles in the way.

Taylor has had enough of Brooke’s desperate behavior. She recently saw Brooke wearing lingerie and waiting for Ridge to walk in so she could then seduce him. Even though Ridge has made it clear that he chose Taylor and rejected Brooke, the latter is still unwilling to move on and is desperate.

When Taylor slams the door on Brooke, refusing to let her go for her show, what exactly will happen? On the other hand, Liam left the hospital despite constant disapproval from his doctors, Bridget and Grace. He chose not to disappoint his daughter Kelly, who was waiting for their dance at home. But his health is not okay, no matter how much he pretends he doesn’t care.

Steffy is capturing the father and daughter’s dance on camera for the sake of memories when she receives a message from her husband, Finn. He told her that Liam has an inoperable mass in his brain, which is putting his life at risk. Steffy is left shocked and worried. Will she be able to pretend all is well in front of her and Liam’s daughter? When will she tell Liam the truth?

Is Liam risking his life? Can he not be cured? How will he handle this while keeping it a secret from his kids? Will Steffy help him? Will Finn offer his assistance? What does this mean for Liam? And for Steffy and Finn? And most importantly, for the kids who might just lose their father.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ridley Scott’s Dope Thief Episode 7 Ending Explained

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News