The previous episode of The Young and The Restless saw Nikki pointing Claire in the right direction when it came to their romance with Kyle and his offer for her to move in with him. On the other hand, Sally received quite an interesting proposal from Billy about joining his brand-new company.

Lastly, Daniel found himself at a crossroads about what to do with his life. There’s plenty more drama on the way for avid viewers. Here’s what the fans can expect from the April 22, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 22, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Phyllis pushing Sally’s buttons. The two have never gotten along and have a snarky past to contend with. Now, with Sally being Billy’s girlfriend and Phyllis being Billy’s business partner, things are getting tense again. And now Daniel has revealed that he does not think he’ll be a part of Billy’s new company, Abbott Communications.

Phyllis is still part of the setup, but Sally isn’t sure she can be trusted, and rightfully so. Phyllis hasn’t got the best track record of being trustworthy and is definitely not someone to rely on, considering how flaky she is. When she tries to push Sally’s buttons, how will the latter react? Is this going to be about the company or Billy? Is trouble brewing on the horizon for them?

Meanwhile, Kyle makes a tough decision. Is this about Jabot Cosmetics and the family business drama they are dealing with? Or his romance with Claire, especially after his offer for her to move in with him? In both cases, Kyle has Victor to contend with. What decision is the Abbott heir set to make, and will it make things easier for his family or even harder amidst the drama?

Will this fire up Victor even more to take his revenge on the Abbott men? Whether it’s getting serious with Claire, Victor’s granddaughter, or a business decision that Victor has an eye on at all times, Kyle has a lot to deal with when it comes to the ruthless Newman patriarch. What exactly is in store?

Lastly, Tessa comes to the rescue of someone in need of help. She has been spending a lot of time with Daniel lately, and he has opened up about how he feels empty and directionless after his girlfriend Heather was killed. He doesn’t exactly know which path to take, but he does have an idea that he will need Tessa’s help. Is she going to agree to assist him or not?

