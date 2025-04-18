The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor standing his ground against the Abbotts. On the other hand, Jack and Diane planned their defense. Lastly, Nikki tried to keep the peace amidst all the chaos that has been happening around her, be it the kidnapping or the revenge plans.

There’s drama unfolding in each new episode as the storylines reach their climaxes. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 18, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit and long-running daytime drama that revolves around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 18, 2025

The final episode of this week features Victor playing his cards close to the vest. It’s no secret that Victor is cunning and always ten steps ahead of the others. He gets what he wants, no matter what he needs to do in order to make it happen. What cards is he keeping a secret? Is it related to Jack?

He has already set traps for Billy. Victor has also recruited Audra to keep Kyle away from his granddaughter Claire. Could this new plot be about Jack, his decades long search nemesis? Or is this somehow about the new mysterious business presence, Aristotle Dumas? To add to it all, Victor is also truly hoping for the Abbott family’s company Jabot Cosmetics to fall.

On the other hand, Diane puts Michael in a compromising position. Victor is the brain behind all his plans and it leaves Michael as the lawyer and the one who does his dirty work, out of respect for their long friendship. He was also the one who made the deception planting at Jabot happen. Jack and Kyle found out the deception. After that, Jack plotted with his wife Diane.

After all, Victor isn’t the only one who can plan behind people’s backs and play games. When Diane corners and confronts Michael about his secret missions, how will he respond? Will she be able to convince him to reveal some secrets or even go against Victor? What exactly will this lead to?

Will Michael go and share the exact conversation with Victor? Or will he consider what Diane is offering? Is this what Jack and Diane’s plan is? To rope in Michael and turn him against Victor? Or to subtly let Victor know through michale that they are onto him? Lastly, Lily shares her concerns with Amy. Is this about Damian? Or is Lily worried about Amy’s health?

