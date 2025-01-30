Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is generating significant buzz. The official trailer for the film was just released, and it gave fans a glimpse into the actor’s relationship with Vizag, a city that is dear to him. During the ceremony, Chaitanya spoke fondly of his connection to the city, highlighting the significance of Thandel’s box office performance there.

Chaitanya further highlighted that Vizag holds a special place in his heart, as Sobhita hails from the city. At the trailer launch, he humorously acknowledged the significance of Thandel’s success in Vizag, saying that he might lose face with his wife’s family if the film doesn’t perform well in the city. He said, “Whenever my movies release, I always inquire about their talk in Vizag. I believe any movie that runs well in Vizag will succeed worldwide. Vizag is very close to me.” This statement underscores the actor’s deep affection for the city and its influence on his life.

Chaitanya further joked, “It is so special that I fell in love with and married a girl (Sobhita Dhulipala) from Vizag. So the ruling party in my home is from Vizag.” This playful remark reflects his close connection with Sobhita and her hometown, a sentiment that only strengthens his desire for Thandel to make a significant impact in the region. In a light-hearted request to the audience, he added, “Thandel’s box office collections must shake Vizag, or I’ll lose my face at home,” which drew laughter from the crowd.

The film, set to release on February 7, 2025, is a survival drama that centers on the life of a fisherman from the Srikakulam region.

Chaitanya’s upcoming projects don’t stop with Thandel. He is also working on another highly anticipated film, NC24, which will be released after Thandel. This demonstrates the actor’s dedication to keeping his audience engaged with diverse roles; fans are eager to see what he brings to the screen next.

With Thandel, Chaitanya is anticipating commercial success and is deeply invested in how his connections to Vizag shape the film’s reception. His light-hearted comments about the city and his wife’s hometown reflect the actor’s endearing charm and the unique personal touch he brings to his career. Fans will closely monitor the film’s box office performance in the city, reflecting Chaitanya’s professional success and personal life.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi's section Down South.

