Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are ready to rule the theaters with their love story against a patriotic backdrop, and the trailer for Thandel has left the audiences impressed. However, it has left a section of people surprised as well and some disappointed since the trailer of the film could not cater to every section!

Where Is Hindi Trailer Of Naga Chaitanya – Sai Pallavi Film?

While the trailer was dropped in Telugu, the film has been announced as a pan India film. In fact, the songs of the film have already been dropped in Hindi language as well. So, when the trailer arrived, everyone started searching for the Hindi version!

But Thandel trailer arrived only in Telugu, leaving the Hindi audiences restless! Both Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have a good fan following in the Hindi circuit post-Amaran and Laal Singh Chadha, respectively, and everyone was eagerly awaiting Thandel‘s Hindi trailer!

As per a report by 123 Telugu, a massive event has been planned for the launch of the Hindi and Tamil trailers of the film. These events will take place in Mumbai and Chennai respectively, but the audiences till then have to wait for the trailer to arrive!

Thandel Telugu Trailer Response

Presented by Allu Aravind, and starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the love story has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Music of the film has been done by Devi Sri Prasad. Audiences have been praising the trailer ever since it arrived on YouTube. In almost 18 hours, it has registered 7.3 million views.

A user on social media wrote, “Chaitanya deserves a huge success for this film… Just super.” Another comment read, “Once Sai Pallavi entered..it will become a blockbuster.” A hopeful fan wrote, “I hope this movie is going to be the biggest blockbuster hit of Naga Chaitanya’s career.”

Thandel is all set to release on February 7 in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

