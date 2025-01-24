Things haven’t been going well for Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. Except for Bangarraju, which also had Nagarjuna in the lead role, all his films in the post-pandemic era have failed to make good box office earnings. Now, with his upcoming biggie, Thandel, the actor is looking for a smashing comeback. However, the task isn’t easy as it has a big breakeven target in the front. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the upcoming Tollywood romantic survival drama is scheduled for its big release on February 7. It also stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead. Unlike Naga’s recent releases, this one has managed to create some hype for itself, mainly due to the music of Devi Sri Prasad. The couple of songs from the album have been received well by the viewers and it is expected to boost the start of the film.

Now, the latest we learned is that Thandel has managed to rake in impressive business through pre-release theatrical deals of the Telugu version. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the theatrical rights in the coastal Andhra Pradesh have been locked at 12-13 crores. For the Ceded region, rights have been valued at 5.5 crores. In Nizam, it’s 11-12 crores.

The total pre-release business of Telugu states has been valued at around 30 crores. Including the Telugu rights in the rest of India, overseas market, printing, and other costs, the total goes up to 40 crores.

So, for Thandel, the breakeven target is set at a global share of 40 crores. Till now, no film of Naga Chaitanya has hit the 40 crore share, so the target isn’t easy for the actor. In terms of box office collection, the film will need to earn above 70 crore gross globally from its Telugu version to achieve breakeven.

A lot depends on the film’s trailer, which is expected to come out next week. If it turns out to be good, it’ll help Tandel set the momentum at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Collection Day 12: Vishal Starrer Is Kollywood’s Biggest Pongal Hit In The Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News