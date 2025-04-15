Fans are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 in the theatres. Ahead of the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the contribution of C Sankaran Nair as he dared to lock horns with the British Empire in the courtroom following the harrowing Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film chronicles the story of this extraordinary man’s courage and bravery while treading on this mammoth journey.

During his visit to Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the contributions of C Sankaran Nair who could have led a luxurious and peaceful life, being a member of the Viceroy but chose not to do so. Instead, the lawyer-freedom fighter sued the Crown for genocide. The Prime Minister also sadly pointed out that many people did not even know about Nair until now.

Sharing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, Akshay Kumar wrote on his social media handle, “Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation values the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2, is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted.”

Karan Johar shared Akshay Kumar’s post on his Instagram story and also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering C Sankaran Nair whose story remains “unheard, unread and untold” by many citizens even now. While Ananya Panday also shared the video on her social media handle pointing out how it is extremely important for the younger generation to known about the contribution of Nair and other countless men and women who left no stone unturned to fight for the independence of our country.

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The movie is presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The film is co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, and Vedant Baali, while it has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Take A Look At The Post Shared By Akshay Kumar

Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation values the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure… pic.twitter.com/Na2Dr9ff5t — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 14, 2025

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Emraan Hashmi Once Revealed They Called Off Intimate Scenes When His Co-Star Was Uncomfortable: “I Usually Discuss The Scenes…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News