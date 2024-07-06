On several occasions, Indian actors have left us impressed with their other hobbies and passions. One such actor is Mayur Vakani, who plays one of the most important characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Unlike other actors in the show, Mayur isn’t a full-time actor, and he enjoys his time by keeping himself busy in a different profession, which once helped him earn crores. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Mayur plays the character of Sundar (Daya’s brother) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Interestingly, he’s also Disha Vakani’s real-life brother. He has been associated with the show from the beginning, and over the years, he has become a household name. However, very few people would be aware of his hidden talent.

Mayur Vakani is a sculptor by profession. Yes, apart from acting, Mayur loves to spend a lot of time sculpting. He has done an M.A. in Indian Culture and a Diploma in Sculpture and Drama. Interestingly, he was one of the leading members in making Gujarat’s tableau displayed during the Republic Day parade of 2020 held in Delhi. He was also involved in making Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statue.

Reportedly, the statue made by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was bought by a Gujarati businessman, Laljhibai Patel. In an auction, Patel bought the statue for a whopping 4 crores. Amazing, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Mayur Vakani’s Sundar is one of the most loved characters in the show, and he keeps appearing in storylines. However, his sister, Disha Vakani, has not returned to the show yet. She took maternity leave in 2017, and since then, she hasn’t made it to TMKOC. Fans now assume that Disha has quit the show and will never return as Daya.

