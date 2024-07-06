The much-awaited Mirzapur Season 3 was released this week and received good reviews. While the expectations were relatively high, many look forward to the fourth season. The Hindi crime series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, and others. The first season was released on Prime Video in 2018.

Mirzapur is one of the first crime web series to be released on a streaming platform. OTT platforms were just growing in India at the time. The show received tremendous response for its wild storytelling, dialogue, and performances. Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Bhaiya in the series, has witnessed a drastic change in the way his character has grown from season 1 to season 3.

In an old interview, the Kandahar star revealed that when he did the Mirzapur series, he was told not to focus on movies instead.

Ali Fazal On Doing Mirzapur & The Advice He Got Back Then

In an interview with Man’s World, the Death on the Nile star was asked why he decided to get into production so early in his career. The actor’s production house is called Pushing Buttons Studios. Ali Fazal mentioned that film production is often pursued later in one’s career. He emphasized the importance of continuous evolution in the industry. In the past, this evolution meant moving on to better projects, whether as an actor, producer, or writer. However, he pointed out that the world has become more interconnected now. With the advent of OTT platforms and other groundbreaking developments, there are more opportunities for cross-cultural collaborations and sharing ideas. According to Fazal, the industry no longer operates in isolated bubbles.

The Mirzapur Season 3 actor added, “When I did Mirzapur, I was told to focus on movies instead. People said: ‘OTT baad mein aayega, abhi theatrical chal raha hai boss’. But I had the inkling that OTT is going to blow up and this is not because I had a gut feeling about it, I was just smart enough and aware enough to predict the trend. It was already happening in the West and would eventually hit us as well. It is almost like a weather forecast…. Tsunami udhar se aa raha hai, toh dikh gaya na aapko weather channel pe and you know ab woh aane waala hai idhar. That’s all I did. It is out there for everyone to see and gauge. In India we are still lagging behind a bit than Hollywood and that’s fine, that’s the economics of it. But we need to catch up.”

We are thrilled that Ali Fazal trusted his instincts and took on the role of Guddu in Mirzapur. His portrayal is so convincing that it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the part. Given the twists and turns of the current season, we eagerly anticipate how the story will unfold in the fourth season.

Must Read: Mirzapur Season 3 Review: Tripathis, Shuklas & Pandits Lose The ‘Bhaukaal’ But Get Saved By Queens Of Mirzapur & A Heroic Climax – Can We Get Season 4 ASAP?!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News