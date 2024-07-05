Being an actor is not easy. The profession is highly unpredictable, and it takes a lot of patience and hard work to reach a decent level of fame and wealth. Almost all actors who are highly successful now once went through a depressing phase in their lives where they contemplated quitting acting. One such is Tanmay Vekaria, who is now enjoying fame due to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Tanmay is widely known for his portrayal of Bagha in TMKOC. His banter with Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) is loved by the audience, and one just can’t forget the chemistry he had with the late Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Natu Naka between 2008 and 2022. Even before joining the show as Bagha, he played different characters in cameo appearances.

Tanmay Vekaria’s life saw a 360-degree turn after he bagged Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah permanently as Bagha. However, before this role came to him, the actor almost made up his mind to quit acting. As revealed by Tanmay himself, he was struggling financially after his show got scrapped, and income from theatre acts wasn’t sufficient to run a family.

Tanmay Vekaria further shared that he had no work to do that would earn him good money, leading to a depressing phase. So, he contemplated quitting acting and taking up a job instead.

While talking to Awaara Musaafir’s YouTube channel, Tanmay Vekaria said, “June mein maine uska shoot kiya that (referring to the aforementioned show, which was scrapped), and then do mahine baad mujhe pata chala ki kuch reasons ki wajah se show scrap hogaya hai. They are not making that show anymore. Tabhi mujhe thoda depression feel hua tha ki things are getting in place.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor added, “Theatre karna passion tha, but I had a family.” He further shared that for five months, he got no acting offers. He thought of quitting acting, but self-help books and positive books helped him to stay motivated.

After giving several auditions, Tanmay Vekaria got a call from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. They approached him for Bagha’s role, and the rest is history!

