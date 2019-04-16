WHAT! Drake’s Note Of Cleaning Room To Mother On Auction For 5 Lakhs!

A note penned by rapper Drake to his mother has gone up for sale for $7,500.

The note, taken from the Hotline Bling hitmaker’s old lyric book, features a young Drake promising to clean his room when he comes home, reported TMZ.

On the back of the note is a short biography of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. He wrote about himself, his music influences, hobbies and talents, as well as a sweet shoutout to his father.

Drake’s old lyric book was found in a dumpster near his grandfather’s old furniture factory in Toronto, where the 32-year-old musician used to work.

Drake recently used some of his extra money to make the day of two McDonald’s employees, as he handed $10,000 to the female staff members of the fast food chain in Los Angeles.

