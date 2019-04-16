India’s Most Wanted Teaser: After much anticipation, the makers have unveiled the teaser of Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted today. Based on true events, the story revolves around manhunting of India’s Osama without using firearms.

The 1 minute 31 seconds teaser gives a short brief to the background story of how between 2007-2013, 52 blasts have taken place in various cities. Arjun with his troop of 4 people takes on the mission to get hold of these people involved in these wrongdoings. The teaser is indeed intriguing, now let’s see how successful this Kapoor tale turns out to be!

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Inspired from true events, India’s most wanted will bring alive the manhunt of capturing the most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid.

Check out the teaser here:

India’s Most Wanted is produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn. India Most Wanted releases in theatres on 24th May 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!