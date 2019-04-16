AndhaDhun Box Office (Overseas): After Eliminating Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana Beats Aamir Khan!

AndhaDhun Box Office (Overseas): Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte & Tabu starrer AndhaDhun blew our minds in India but now it is rocking in China too. The Sriram Raghvan directorial is garnering a lot of appreciation by audiences there too.

Talking about the box office numbers, it has collected $1.46 million on its second Monday. The collections are almost at par with its first Monday ($1.47 million).

Week 2 has been great for the film. It collected $ 2.04 million on Friday, $4.47 million on Saturday and $3.80 million on Sunday. Till date, the film has collected a whopping amount of $ 31.57 million which is equivalent 219.88 crores. With this number, it has successfully crossed Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 ($ 31 million) in the Overseas market. Next target for AndhaDhun is again Aamir’s film PK which had collected $ 4.72 million.

AndhaDhun now stands at the 5th position in the list.

Ayushmann has been excited about how the film has fared in China.

“Cinema has always had universal appeal and it has cut across languages and borders. It’s overwhelming to see ‘AndhaDhun‘ among such great cinema that has made our country proud,” the actor had said earlier.

