Shazam! Box Office (India): This Zachary Levi Starrer Is Holding Its Ground!

Shazam! Box Office (India): Amidst some new releases and successful money makers like Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Hollywood release Shazam! is holding its ground at the Indian box office. Starring Zachary Levi and backed by DC Films, the movie is currently in its second weekend.

Released on 5th April, Shazam! has accumulated 17.50 crores* in India, till second Friday. The movie has kept up with its good stable pace and expected to see a boost over Saturday and Sunday, given no prominent releases.

While recent superhero flick Captain Marvel turned out to be a big success, this DC film is on the lower side when compared. It will be interesting to see how Zachary Levi starrer fares once multistarrer Kalank arrives next week, on Wednesday.

It’s time for the second chapter of Shazam!.

In the wake of the film’s $53.5 million domestic bow over the weekend in the US, a sequel is officially in the works, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Henry Gayden, who penned the original film’s screenplay, is writing the next instalment, while “Shazam!” director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return for the follow-up.

The DC film set up plenty of fodder for potential sequels, with surprise cameos setting the stage for more heroes in the universe and a mid-credits scene teasing a mysterious villain. Dwayne Johnson is also set to star in his own solo movie as the classic Shazam villain Black Adam. He will presumably face off against the hero at some point.

