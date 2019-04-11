Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar Beats Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan!

Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is all set to surpass the mark of 150 crore at the box office with its steady pace. Till now, the periodic-action drama has managed to become the actor’s highest grossing Bollywood movie. Also, on third Wednesday, it has surpassed Aamir Khan’s Diwali release.

After raking 0.70 crores* on day 21, Kesari has amassed a total of 145.52 crores* in the domestic market. With this number, the movie added another achievement in its record book by beating Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan.

Thugs Of Hindostan despite being a huge festive release, tanked miserably at the box office by folding up its theatrical journey at 145.29 crores.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari released on 21st March 2019.

Fresh from the success of Kesari, Akshay Kumar recently shot for a special song for his brother-in-law Karan Kapadia’s Blank, and says it is his way of wishing him good luck.

Karan, the cousin of Akshay’s wife Twinkle, will be making his Bollywood debut with “Blank”, which has been helmed by Behzad Khambata. Akshay shot for the song on Monday at a studio here.

The groovy number is picturised on Akshay and Karan. It is composed by Arko and sung by B Praak, who recently gave his voice for the song ‘Teri mitti’ in Kesari. The dance number is choreographed by Ranju Varghese, read a statement.

“The boy has genuine acting skills and I saw a spark in the boy for a short film that he again did all by himself that was recognised by Cannes,” Akshay said.

