Kalank Teaser Review & Box Office Analysis: 20 Crores + Day 1 – Another Money-Spinner Of 2019?

Kalank Teaser Review: When you’ve stars like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur by your side – what else do you need? A proper story with on-point execution. Yes. Thankfully, in the past few years, we’ve seen how nothing works in front of the content and the same will be the case with Kalank.

One mutual thing that every filmmaker last year understood is that you can’t cheat the audience. Let’s take a recent example of Badla, a well-made thriller serving what it promised coupled with compelling performances – it’s working at the box office. The grand scale of Kalank was revealed when the stills from its sets started doing rounds on the internet.

With grand scale, comes grand budget and with grand budget comes a grand responsibility of pleasing the people visually as well as soulfully. You can’t keep showing them great visuals minus the entertainment, it will be rejected outright – remember Thugs Of Hindostan? With Kalank, Karan Johar has clarified of how the idea of the story is 15 years old. Could it work now? Definitely yes. Age of the story never matters, is it interesting enough to hook the interest, that’s what matters.

The teaser taps to the dark side, which is unacceptable to a huge chunk of the audience. But when it comes to the positives, we’ve Varun Dhawan in a massy avatar, Alia Bhatt knowing what she’s doing and a melancholic background score with Arijit Singh singing the title track.

Out of all the six leading actors, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have real box office pull and that will surely act as an advantage for the opening day. But, its long extended 5-day weekend, it’s the word of mouth that will speak.

Here are the top openers for the leading cast of the film-

Varun Dhawan – Dilwale – 21.80 crores

Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy – 19.40 crores

Sonakshi Sinha – Dabangg 2 – 21.10 crores

Aditya Roy Kapur – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores

Sanjay Dutt – Agneepath – 23 crores

Madhuri Dixit – Total Dhamaal – 16.50 crores

The opening day of Kalank will depend on the route of promotional strategy taken by Dharma, and they rarely fail in this section. But, as far as the current buzz is considered, 20 crores+ day 1 is a possibility. How the promotions will shape out from here on and will the songs top the charts, the opening day prediction could change depending on the aforementioned factors.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!