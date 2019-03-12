Kalank Teaser: It’s Grand, Glorious & Beautiful – Another Succesful Period Drama On The Cards!

Karan Johar’s Kalank is one of the anticipated releases of 2019, given its noteworthy cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Although, the story is under wrap, the first look posters hinted at the grand affair in the offering and the much-awaited teaser, which just dropped in, promised the same.

The teaser showcases each and every member of the cast featuring their best looks and all we know is that it’s going to be dark, really dark! With scenes that showcased Alia and Varun deep in love on one hand, and Sonakshi and Aditya on the other, but then we see this sequence where Aditya is getting married to Alia, it is breaking our hearts already! Nonetheless, what it did was arouse our curiosity to another level but we got to wait till April 19 for it. Are y’all excited for this magnum opus?

As the teaser suggests, Kalank is a periodic drama that traces back to the pre-independence era in India. The most highlighting feature of the film is its scale and essence that brings the awe-inspiring tale of eternal love on celluloid.

Check out the teaser here:

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked with his Student Of The Year co-star Alia Bhatt in multiple projects, says the audience will be as blown away as him by her work in their forthcoming project Kalank.

He took to Instagram to share: “It’s my fourth film with Alia Bhatt. Wow, and it always feels like it’s new. She is amazing in the film but one thing she has done great is run very well, and I’m proud of her. Lol. She knows she is my favourite but Shanaya, Kavya, Vaidehi and… wait for it, you guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her.”

