AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): Ayushmann Khurrana Beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn & 2 Others!

AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): Ayushmann Khurrana – Tabu starrer AndhaDhun is continuing its winning run at the Chinese box office. In fact, it has joined the league of the Bollywood movies like Hichki, Secret Superstar and Dangal, which raked a handsome chunk of earnings in overseas more than its domestic collections. Also, it has surpassed the biggies of Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

AndhaDhun has completed its 10-days theatrical run in China by amassing a huge 150.51 crores gross. The movie now stands at a mammoth worldwide total of 243.31 crores, including 92.80 crores gross from India.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

With such a huge number, it has surpassed Rustom (218.80 crores), Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores), Tubelight (223.24 crores), Total Dhamaal (223.36 crores*), Airlift (231.60 crores), Gully Boy (235.47 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores) in the list of Bollywood’s highest worldwide grossers.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun is a comic-thriller featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan and Zakir Hussain in key roles.

“I’m happy to announce that our maiden China release, Andhadhun has fared very well in the market. The Chinese audiences have shown immense love and appreciation for the film and it continues to grow leaps and bounds. Andhadhun is a film I am extremely proud of and we are doing everything with our partners Tang Media to ensure it continues to score at the Chinese BO.” said Ajit Andhare, COO – Viacom18 Studios, on the phenomenal performance of the film in China.

JY Lin, International Business Director, Tang Media Partners adds, “We are overjoyed to successfully bring a brand-new genre of Indian movie to China. The process has been tough. Our distribution team has been working over-time, but the result is great & worth it! We look forward to bringing more Indian films to China.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!