Yesterday, the makers of Student Of The Year 2 released brand new posters featuring Tiger Shroff. Post that, today, they have introduced debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday’s posters too.

Now Student Of The Year 2 is making to our newly started section ‘How’s The Hype?’, where we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that this posters have garnered and examine whether it turns out to be a blockbuster or a lacklustre!

Talking about the posters, all the new students are oozing coolness and hotness simultaneously. Both the girls look fresh and quite confident. Well, the trailer is coming out tomorrow and we can’t wait for it to release soon. Check out all the posters here:

But before the trailer arrives, rate the hype below for the posters and share your views in the comment section!

