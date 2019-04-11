Yesterday, the makers of Student Of The Year 2 released brand new posters featuring Tiger Shroff. Post that, today, they have introduced debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday’s posters too.
Now Student Of The Year 2 is making to our newly started section ‘How’s The Hype?’, where we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that this posters have garnered and examine whether it turns out to be a blockbuster or a lacklustre!
Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!
Talking about the posters, all the new students are oozing coolness and hotness simultaneously. Both the girls look fresh and quite confident. Well, the trailer is coming out tomorrow and we can’t wait for it to release soon. Check out all the posters here:
High spirits, anyone? Presenting #Ananya as Shreya! #SOTYTrailerTomorrow@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/tuDV6jwLQk
— #SOTY2 (@SOTYOfficial) April 11, 2019
The only thing that will race are the hearts of many with #Tara aka Mia entering the #BatchOf2019! #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/ScI0jX5fbB
— #SOTY2 (@SOTYOfficial) April 11, 2019
He’s as fierce as a Tiger! From the #BatchOf2019, presenting Rohan! #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/raMFsvAXbv
— #SOTY2 (@SOTYOfficial) April 11, 2019
St. Teresa opens its doors for the next batch & hey, guess who’s first on the roll call! Watch this space for the other students! #SOTY2@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/RmaV4QQ9Ia
— #SOTY2 (@SOTYOfficial) April 10, 2019
How far would you go to win the challenge?🏆 #SOTY2@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/siHFh00Zza
— #SOTY2 (@SOTYOfficial) April 10, 2019
Are you up for the challenge?💪 #SOTY2 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/xq6pp91tQ5
— #SOTY2 (@SOTYOfficial) April 10, 2019
Trending
But before the trailer arrives, rate the hype below for the posters and share your views in the comment section!
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!