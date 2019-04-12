Student Of The Year 2 Trailer: A Masculine Tiger Shroff Balances The Glitz & Glamour Of Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria!

Student Of The Year 2 Trailer: Karan Johar’s SOTY released back in 2012 and gave a strong launch pad to Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was about competing with each other to win the prestigious “Student Of The Year” title. Now 7 years later, a sequel to the film is all set to release and it launches two newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

The trailer of SOTY 2 has just been released and it takes you back to the world of Saint Teresa College. There’s competition, action, dance, romance, emotions and of course GLAMOUR and if you liked the first part, the trailer promises an even better sequel for you.

Tiger Shroff is in his element and promises a treat for his fans who can expect breathtaking dance and some excellent action sequences. Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria promise a lovely debut. Both of them look extremely beautiful and good screen presence. Watch the trailer below:

Earlier speaking about the pressure to maintain his Baaghi 2 success with SOTY 2, Tiger Shroff had said, “Definitely. There is pressure because I didn’t expect ‘Baaghi 2‘ would do the numbers which it did so there is lot of expectations among audience for ‘Baaghi‘ as a franchise and not only that, I am also doing ‘Student of The Year 2‘ which is a very big franchise.”

SOTY 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma Productions. The film has been majorly shot in Dehradun and is slated to release on May 10, 2019.

