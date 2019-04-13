Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office: John Abraham Starrer Leads The Show Given No Big Releases!

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collections: Romeo Akbar Walter benefitted from an open week with collections to the tune of 1.25 crores coming on the second Friday. Compared to the day before when 2.30 crores had come in, this is a decent hold, though one now expects jumps today and tomorrow.

Given the fact that there is no other film, either old or new, which collected even 1 crore on Friday, the John Abraham starrer has good enough platform to consolidate from here.

The film has collected 34.35 crores so far and bigger jumps from here could take it close to the 40 crores mark. That would make it a respectable total for the Robbie Grewal directed film which was catering to a restricted audience base.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

